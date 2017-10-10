Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Given Sell Rating at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, June 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Emerson Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of Emerson Electric (EMR) opened at 63.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.21. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $117,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

