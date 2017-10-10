Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELLI. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ellie Mae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Get Ellie Mae Inc alerts:

Shares of Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) opened at 83.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25. Ellie Mae has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $114.95.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

Ellie Mae announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/ellie-mae-inc-elli-given-hold-rating-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

In other Ellie Mae news, insider Sigmund Anderman sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $144,958.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,477.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $195,540.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,019.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 83,812.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 295.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 719,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 537,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,005 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,433,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 10.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the period.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.