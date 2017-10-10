Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,697,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the previous session’s volume of 469,757 shares.The stock last traded at $1.25 and had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $32.24 million.

In related news, insider Russ Angold sold 221,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $343,706.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,264 shares of company stock worth $48,255 and sold 259,352 shares worth $399,373. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings by 32.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp raised its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings by 116.2% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 234,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Carl Domino Inc raised its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings by 74.7% in the second quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 82,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings by 5.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 105,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

