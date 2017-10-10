Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Waldron LP grew its stake in Oracle Corporation by 344.1% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 34,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation by 52.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 371,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 127,711 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/edge-wealth-management-llc-sells-100-shares-of-oracle-corporation-orcl.html.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $49.00 target price on Oracle Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Oracle Corporation to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 76,703 shares of Oracle Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,758,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $2,161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,055,776 shares of company stock valued at $52,673,112. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) opened at 48.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Oracle Corporation Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.