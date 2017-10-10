Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol S.A. alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EC. BidaskClub cut Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ecopetrol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) traded up 0.64% on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 658,725 shares. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/ecopetrol-s-a-ec-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.