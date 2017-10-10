Eclipse Resources Corporation’s (ECR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Eclipse Resources Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Eclipse Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Eclipse Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eclipse Resources Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.01.

Get Eclipse Resources Corporation alerts:

Shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) remained flat at $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,555 shares. Eclipse Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The firm’s market capitalization is $659.47 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/eclipse-resources-corporations-ecr-hold-rating-reiterated-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In related news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 423,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 24.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 107.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 526,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 79.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eclipse Resources Corporation

Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is the operator of the Utica Core Area and its Marcellus Project Area. The Ordovician-aged Utica Shale is an unconventional reservoir consisting of organic-rich black shale, with production occurring at vertical depths between 6,000 and 10,000 feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.