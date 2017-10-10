eBay Inc. (EBAY) Stake Decreased by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,699,229 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its stake in eBay by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay Inc. alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark Co. raised their price target on shares of eBay from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/ebay-inc-ebay-stake-decreased-by-numeric-investors-llc.html.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) opened at 38.99 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. eBay had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 80.93%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 20th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 11,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $433,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Lawton III sold 34,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,297. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.