East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $337.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.82 EPS for the next fiscal year.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) opened at 59.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $107,238.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

