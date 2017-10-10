Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,601 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Newpark Resources worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,163,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 166,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,330,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 715,250 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 224,520 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) traded down 0.254% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.825. The company had a trading volume of 50,641 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $841.10 million. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Lanigan sold 40,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $344,922.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $9.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc is a supplier providing products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The Company’s segments include Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions.

