Earnest Partners LLC Sells 69,214 Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 69,214 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth $157,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth $159,000. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 334.2% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 268,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 206,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 19.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 202,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) traded up 2.284% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.525. 1,735,454 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $68.65 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

