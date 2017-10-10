Earnest Partners LLC Sells 6,732 Shares of Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sonoco Products worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5,164.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,591,000 after buying an additional 1,280,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $42,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 455.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after buying an additional 661,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $33,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products Company alerts:

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/earnest-partners-llc-sells-6732-shares-of-sonoco-products-company-son.html.

Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) traded up 0.47% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,358 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.13. Sonoco Products Company has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $28,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.