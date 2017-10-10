Earnest Partners LLC Maintains 5.1% Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP)

Earnest Partners LLC

recently revealed that they own a 5.1% stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a Schedule 13G/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, October 10th. The investor owns 1,288,644 shares of the stock valued at approximately $104,625,006. The disclosure is available through EDGAR at this link.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ CCMP) traded up 0.20% on Tuesday, reaching $81.19. 65,242 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.17 million. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Corporation will post $3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 12,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $896,268.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,678.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Johnson sold 11,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $870,928.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,584.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,554. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

