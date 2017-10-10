Earnest Partners LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) (EWY)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) (NYSE:EWY) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) by 866.5% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,412,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) by 569.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 31,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fun (NYSE:EWY) traded up 1.361% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.135. The stock had a trading volume of 618,902 shares. iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fun has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80.

About iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

