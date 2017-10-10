DWS Strategic Municiple Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (KSM)

DWS Strategic Municiple Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

DWS Strategic Municiple Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Municiple Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) opened at 12.21 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municiple Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

DWS Strategic Municiple Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund intends to invest at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality and may invest up to 50% of its assets in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

