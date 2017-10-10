Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) by 264.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.70% of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) worth $27,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 13,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE DNB) traded up 0.11% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,133 shares. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation has a 12 month low of $100.46 and a 12 month high of $129.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.90 million. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Corporation will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The)

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

