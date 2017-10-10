Dover Corporation (DOV) Stake Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover Corporation were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 15.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 5,446.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation (DOV) opened at 93.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dover Corporation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post $4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Dover Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Dover Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. BidaskClub raised shares of Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dover Corporation from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

In related news, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $2,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,344 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,941.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

