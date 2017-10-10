Dover Corporation (DOV) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Headlines about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dover Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8443764850972 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Dover Corporation alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Dover Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) opened at 93.83 on Tuesday. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Dover Corporation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post $4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Dover Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Dover Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

In other Dover Corporation news, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $2,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,941.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dover Corporation (DOV) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.20” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/dover-corporation-dov-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-20.html.

Dover Corporation Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.