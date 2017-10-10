Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.54% of Dorman Products worth $43,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 161,230.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,833,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Dorman Products by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,547,000 after acquiring an additional 73,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dorman Products by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $134,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,022.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/dorman-products-inc-dorm-shares-sold-by-atlanta-capital-management-co-l-l-c.html.

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $74.50 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ DORM) traded down 1.38% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.91 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed and marketed approximately 155,000 different stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.