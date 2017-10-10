Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $73.42 Million Position in Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (BNCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894,524 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 196,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.93% of Beneficial Bancorp worth $73,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNCL. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Beneficial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Beneficial Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Beneficial Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Beneficial Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Beneficial Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BNCL. BidaskClub raised Beneficial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) opened at 16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Beneficial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lewis sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $225,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Mutual Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business activities are the ownership of Beneficial Bank (the Bank). The Bank has also operated under the name Beneficial Mutual Savings Bank. The Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered savings bank. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of loans, including commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, home equity loans, one- to four-family real estate loans, commercial business loans and construction loans.

