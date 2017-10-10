Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.87 Million Stake in AU Optronics Corp (AUO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,982,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 337,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.66% of AU Optronics Corp worth $72,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AUO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 690.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,440,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,704,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 776.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,617 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,031,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 834,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AU Optronics Corp alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.87 Million Stake in AU Optronics Corp (AUO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-72-87-million-stake-in-au-optronics-corp-auo.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS AG lowered shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AU Optronics Corp in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AU Optronics Corp (AUO) opened at 4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. AU Optronics Corp has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $84.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.09 billion. AU Optronics Corp had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AU Optronics Corp will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AU Optronics Corp

AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO).

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.