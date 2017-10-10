Diebold, Incorporated (DBD) Receives $30.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Diebold, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Diebold, from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diebold, in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diebold, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Diebold, from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Diebold, (DBD) traded up 0.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 441,451 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $1.73 billion. Diebold, has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

Diebold, (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Diebold, had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diebold, will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Diebold,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.90%.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $90,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,940. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diebold, by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold, by 19,292.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,046,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005,021 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold, in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold, by 9.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,258 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold, by 50.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 517,230 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software and technology. The Company’s geographic segments include North America (NA), Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LA). These segments sell and service financial self-service (FSS), retail solutions and security systems.

