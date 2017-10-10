Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Raised to Neutral at FBR & Co

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) was upgraded by equities researchers at FBR & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DO. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America Corporation lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.33 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS AG upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) opened at 14.86 on Tuesday. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.50 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 8,254 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

