Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy Corporation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

Get Devon Energy Corporation alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE DVN) opened at 35.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Devon Energy Corporation had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Group LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/devon-energy-corporation-dvn-upgraded-to-buy-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $234,950.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 371,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.