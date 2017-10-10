Deutsche Bank AG Initiates Coverage on Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.84.

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) opened at 68.33 on Tuesday. Schlumberger N.V. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Schlumberger N.V.’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger N.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schlumberger N.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

