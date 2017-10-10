Deutsche Bank AG Initiates Coverage on Halliburton Company (HAL)

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $50.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.99.

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) opened at 44.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $39.16 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,705,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 109,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 804,430 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after buying an additional 96,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 69,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

