Davidson Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Davidson Investment Advisors maintained its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,421,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,115,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,082 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,175,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $681,348,000 after purchasing an additional 226,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,569,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,786,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,255,000 after purchasing an additional 166,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE SYK) opened at 145.93 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $149.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Stryker Corporation news, insider David Floyd sold 19,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $2,790,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $164,396.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,853.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,927. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company set a $160.00 target price on Stryker Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stryker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.78.

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

