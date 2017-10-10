Danaher Corporation (DHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Danaher Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup Inc. set a $96.00 price objective on Danaher Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE DHR) opened at 87.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other Danaher Corporation news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $799,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $878,291.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,797.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,223. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation during the second quarter worth about $25,317,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation by 4,291.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 125,086 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation by 17.8% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 131,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

