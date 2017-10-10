Daimler AG (DAI) Given a €85.00 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Daimler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Daimler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.61 ($84.25).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR DAI) opened at 67.757 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.20. The stock has a market cap of €72.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.330. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €59.01 and a 52-week high of €73.20.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments.

