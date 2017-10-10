D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 643 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in M.D.C. Holdings were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in M.D.C. Holdings by 465.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M.D.C. Holdings in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered M.D.C. Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on M.D.C. Holdings from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of M.D.C. Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. M.D.C. Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE MDC) opened at 35.13 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.33.

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. M.D.C. Holdings had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $648.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $947,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Holdings Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc is engaged in two primary operations, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s segments include West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah; East, including segments located in Virginia, Florida and Maryland, which includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey; mortgage operations, including HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc, StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

