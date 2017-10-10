D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $139,000 Position in Utilities SPDR (XLU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Utilities SPDR were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Utilities SPDR during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Utilities SPDR by 665.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Utilities SPDR by 11,337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Utilities SPDR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Utilities SPDR by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Utilities SPDR alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/d-a-davidson-co-has-139000-position-in-utilities-spdr-xlu.html.

Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) opened at 53.50 on Tuesday. Utilities SPDR has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

About Utilities SPDR

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.