Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cytokinetics, worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cytokinetics, by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cytokinetics, by 4,464.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics, by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics, in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics, in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

In related news, insider Caryn Gordon Mcdowell sold 11,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $141,509.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,977.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $72,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,809 shares of company stock worth $2,424,822 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) opened at 15.40 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $826.46 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

Cytokinetics, (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Cytokinetics, had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post ($2.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

