CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated their buy rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr cut shares of CVS Health Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $88.97 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CVS Health Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS) opened at 74.30 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 billion. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 20,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,667,799.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,758.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 716,625 shares of company stock worth $58,318,431. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGOV Asset Management raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 1,148,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 217.4% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 10,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. iAB Financial Bank raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 9.7% during the first quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 48,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Corporation during the first quarter worth $238,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

