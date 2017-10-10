Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation worth $24,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE CW) opened at 110.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.07. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $110.96.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.73 million. Curtiss-Wright Corporation had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post $4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $252,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $125,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,547 shares of company stock worth $1,111,113 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

