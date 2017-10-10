Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 21,792 Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 250.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 43.9% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 9.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

In other Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $220,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 26,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,253,581.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,290,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) traded down 0.93% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 183,779 shares. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $63.87 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.85. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

