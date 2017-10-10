Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4,778.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,909,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,473,000 after purchasing an additional 704,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,219,000 after purchasing an additional 450,606 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 289,351 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) traded down 0.21% on Tuesday, hitting $225.55. 43,603 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.79. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $189.78 and a 1-year high of $277.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.27. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post $6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $259.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.89.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

