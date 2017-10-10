CS Mckee LP Invests $958,000 in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Stock

CS Mckee LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after purchasing an additional 503,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 463,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 858,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 620,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 334,425 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) remained flat at $38.20 on Tuesday. 25,827 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.17. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company also, through its subsidiary Bank of the Cascades, offers full-service community banking through 46 branches in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

