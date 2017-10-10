CS Mckee LP Has $320,000 Holdings in MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC)

CS Mckee LP maintained its position in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. CS Mckee LP’s holdings in MVC Capital were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVC. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in MVC Capital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in MVC Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MVC Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MVC Capital by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,773 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MVC Capital by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) traded up 1.86% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,868 shares. MVC Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

MVC Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the investment management company to reacquire shares of its stock through a dutch auction. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc (MVCFS).

