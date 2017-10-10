CS Mckee LP Has $1.33 Million Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

CS Mckee LP boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CS Mckee LP owned 0.06% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 149.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 184,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ CAKE) traded up 1.48% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. 322,608 shares of the stock were exchanged. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $569.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.12 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

