Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International Corporation were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 37.8% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 47,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 2,414.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,554,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,464,000 after buying an additional 5,333,700 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 3,597.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 97,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,934,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,805,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/crown-castle-international-corporation-cci-shares-sold-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc.html.

Shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) opened at 102.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 0.17. Crown Castle International Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.03.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crown Castle International Corporation had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corporation will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 304.00%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,019,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,074.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International Corporation from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International Corporation from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown Castle International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crown Castle International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Crown Castle International Corporation Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.