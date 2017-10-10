Critical Review: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) and Its Rivals

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE: SNP) is one of 38 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation pays an annual dividend of $3.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.1% and pay out 864.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 92.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation $339.53 billion $29.54 billion 11.35 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Competitors $45.68 billion $4.44 billion 22.97

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Competitors 360 1702 2118 108 2.46

As a group, “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies have a potential upside of 9.99%. Given China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation N/A 4.47% 2.54% China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Competitors -1.91% 0.86% 1.07%

Summary

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas. Refining segment processes and purifies crude oil, which is sourced from Exploration and Development segment and external suppliers. Marketing and Distribution segment owns and operates oil depots and service stations in China. Chemical segment manufactures and sells petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products and other chemical products to external customers.

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.