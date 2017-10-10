Critical Contrast: Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) and Its Peers

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE: FBHS) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fortune Brands Home & Security to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fortune Brands Home & Security and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Home & Security 0 6 8 0 2.57 Fortune Brands Home & Security Competitors 58 432 742 15 2.57

Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. As a group, “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies have a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Fortune Brands Home & Security’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortune Brands Home & Security has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of shares of all “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fortune Brands Home & Security pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fortune Brands Home & Security pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortune Brands Home & Security has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Home & Security 8.61% 18.93% 8.88% Fortune Brands Home & Security Competitors -22.29% 907.01% 5.71%

Risk & Volatility

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Home & Security’s peers have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security $5.13 billion $822.40 million 23.24 Fortune Brands Home & Security Competitors $2.61 billion $332.50 million 27.50

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Fortune Brands Home & Security is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security peers beat Fortune Brands Home & Security on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft. The Plumbing segment manufactures or assembles and sells faucets, bath furnishings, accessories and kitchen sinks and waste disposals under the Moen, Riobel, ROHL, Perrin & Rowe, and Waste King brands. The Doors segment includes residential fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand name and urethane millwork product lines under the Fypon brand name. The Security segment includes locks, safety and security devices and electronic security products under the Master Lock brand name and fire resistant safes, security containers and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.