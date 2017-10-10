Critical Contrast: America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) & BlackBerry (RIMM)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:RIMM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. 4.49% 18.47% 3.26% BlackBerry 285.53% 112.26% 73.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. 2 3 3 0 2.13 BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. currently has a consensus price target of $14.94, indicating a potential downside of 13.76%. Given America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Dividends

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BlackBerry does not pay a dividend. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. $58.22 billion 0.98 $14.79 billion $0.70 24.74 BlackBerry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry.

Summary

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. beats BlackBerry on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services. Its segments are Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone, Andean Region, Central America, the Caribbean, the United States and Europe. The Southern Cone segment includes Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Andean Region segment includes Ecuador and Peru. The Central America segment includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. The Caribbean segment includes the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The Europe segment includes Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. It operates in all of its geographic segments under the Claro brand, except in Mexico, the United States and Europe.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services. The BlackBerry Technology Solutions business unit consists of five units: QNX, Certicom, Paratek, the BlackBerry IoT Platform and Intellectual Property and Patent Licensing (IPPL).

