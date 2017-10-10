Crh Plc (CRH) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by UBS AG

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) received a GBX 3,100 ($40.76) target price from stock analysts at UBS AG in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS AG’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Crh Plc from GBX 3,460 ($45.49) to GBX 3,430 ($45.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.07) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,100 ($40.76)) on shares of Crh Plc in a report on Friday, August 25th. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,170 ($41.68) price objective on shares of Crh Plc in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.70) price objective on shares of Crh Plc in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crh Plc in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,242.75 ($42.63).

Crh Plc (CRH) opened at 2751.00 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,297.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,342.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,713.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,761.23. The firm’s market cap is GBX 22.95 billion.

About Crh Plc

CRH public limited company (CRH plc) is a building materials company. The Company’s segments include Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, Americas Distribution and Asia. Europe Heavyside segment is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of aggregates, asphalt, cement, readymixed and precast concrete and landscaping products.

