Cowen and Company Reiterates $80.00 Price Target for Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Cowen and Company set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS AG set a $90.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.84.

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) opened at 68.33 on Friday. Schlumberger N.V. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is currently 1,538.58%.

In related news, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger N.V.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

