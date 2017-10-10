Cowen and Company Reiterates “$24.00” Price Target for Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)

Cowen and Company set a $24.00 price target on Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OIS. BidaskClub raised Oil States International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $41.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of Oil States International (NYSE OIS) opened at 25.35 on Friday. Oil States International has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $41.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.30 billion.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.08 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

