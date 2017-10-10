Cowen and Company Analysts Give Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) a $14.00 Price Target

Cowen and Company set a $14.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Superior Energy Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Superior Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded Superior Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE SPN) opened at 10.31 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.58 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.75 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post ($1.58) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 10,301.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,424,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,036,000 after buying an additional 23,199,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,745,000 after buying an additional 353,628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,290,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,761,000 after buying an additional 1,933,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,272,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,287,000 after buying an additional 2,095,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,866,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,185,000 after buying an additional 1,335,740 shares during the last quarter.

