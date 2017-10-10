Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FedEx Corporation comprises 1.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 21,011.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 1,418,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx Corporation news, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald F. Colleran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $246.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE FDX) opened at 220.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $205.29. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $168.00 and a 52-week high of $227.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). FedEx Corporation had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. FedEx Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post $12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

FedEx Corporation Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

