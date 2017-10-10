Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect Covenant Transportation Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Covenant Transportation Group to post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ CVTI) opened at 28.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.68. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $29.58.

In related news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $227,332.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $125,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Transportation Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a provider of expedited long haul freight transportation, primarily using two-person driver teams in transcontinental lanes. The Company’s services also include refrigerated, dedicated, cross-border, regional and brokerage. The Company’s segments include Truckload and Other.

