Coupa Software (COUP) Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) by 436.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Sylebra HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Janus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coupa Software by 36.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 184,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 27.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 343.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 96,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $378,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,186.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,446 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $45,057.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,065,026 shares of company stock worth $64,267,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software (COUP) opened at 34.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.87 billion. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post ($0.48) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications.

