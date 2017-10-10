Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $183.04 target price on the retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS AG raised shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ COST) traded down 1.58% during trading on Monday, reaching $154.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,028,795 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $183.18.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $481,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

